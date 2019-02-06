Wells Fargo dismissed from pyramid scheme lawsuit

A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed Wells Fargo as a defendant in a lawsuit by victims of a global pyramid scheme run by defunct telephone services company TelexFree, saying the victims did not show that the bank substantially assisted the fraud.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman in Worcester said the victims did not demonstrate that Wells Fargo knew about the fraud or did anything more than provide routine banking services to Massachusetts-based TelexFree. He dismissed allegations that Wells Fargo aided and abetted the fraud or was unjustly enriched by it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GcZegS