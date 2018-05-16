FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 12:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wells Fargo dodges truth-in-lending claims in rate lock-in lawsuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo did not violate the federal Truth in Lending Act (TILA) by charging customers to lock in interest rates when their mortgage applications were delayed, a judge in San Francisco ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney dismissed the TILA claims with prejudice from a proposed class action filed in August by Victor Muniz, who accused the bank of blaming “faultless” homeowners for its own delays so it could charge them extra money to extend their interest-rate locks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wLavRl

