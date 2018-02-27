FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 10:41 PM / in 15 hours

Sacramento sues Wells Fargo, alleging mortgage discrimination

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The city of Sacramento, California, has sued Wells Fargo for allegedly targeting minorities for high-cost mortgages that frequently end in foreclosures.

Filed in federal court in Sacramento on Friday, the lawsuit said Wells Fargo engaged in a pattern of discriminatory lending beginning in 2004 and continuing until today, steering black and Latino borrowers into costly loans they could not afford even when they qualified for more favorable terms.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2F0eVDI

