Congressional report says Wells Fargo 'failing to comply' with regulatory settlements

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is not complying with the terms of multiple settlements related to its mis-selling scandal, according to a Congressional report released on Wednesday that also faulted regulators for failing to aggressively enforce the agreements.

The U.S. House Financial Services Committee released the findings of its year-long probe into the bank ahead of hearings next week that will see its new CEO Charles Scharf and its chair Betsy Duke testify before the committee for the first time. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Sandra Maler )