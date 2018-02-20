Wells Fargo's unauthorized accounts settlement draws objections

A $142 million settlement reached by Wells Fargo in a nationwide class action over its opening of unauthorized accounts does not adequately compensate individuals whose credit scores were hurt by the bank’s actions, three objectors to the deal told a federal court.

The settlement was reached before discovery was taken and it is not yet clear how class members’ credit histories were damaged and the extent of their harm, objectors Darlene Martinez of New Mexico, Doris Lopez of Rhode Island and Caitlin Turner of Colorado said in a filing on Monday.

