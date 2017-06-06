FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Wells Fargo directors say 'shotgun' complaint lacks details
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 6, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 2 months ago

Wells Fargo directors say 'shotgun' complaint lacks details

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo board members have asked a federal judge in San Francisco to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of failing to disclose the bank's rampant opening of unauthorized accounts, arguing that the complaint lacks details about any individual's alleged wrongdoing.

In a motion to dismiss on Monday, the board members' lawyers at Shearman & Sterling said the shareholder lawsuit filed in 2016 lumps numerous Wells Fargo executives and directors together in a "shotgun" approach, without saying who made misleading statements and what made the statements misleading.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rIZjOW

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.