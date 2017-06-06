Wells Fargo directors say 'shotgun' complaint lacks details

Wells Fargo board members have asked a federal judge in San Francisco to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of failing to disclose the bank's rampant opening of unauthorized accounts, arguing that the complaint lacks details about any individual's alleged wrongdoing.

In a motion to dismiss on Monday, the board members' lawyers at Shearman & Sterling said the shareholder lawsuit filed in 2016 lumps numerous Wells Fargo executives and directors together in a "shotgun" approach, without saying who made misleading statements and what made the statements misleading.

