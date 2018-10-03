FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 3, 2018 / 11:59 PM / in an hour

Wells Fargo seeks confidential witness names in Cook County case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo has asked a federal judge in Chicago to order Cook County to reveal the names of six confidential witnesses cited in the county’s 2014 mortgage discrimination lawsuit, saying it needs to question the witnesses to defend against the lawsuit.

In a motion on Tuesday, Wells Fargo said discovery in similar lawsuits filed against it by Los Angeles and Miami Gardens showed that confidential witnesses did not make the statements attributed to them in the complaints. The bank won summary judgments in those cases, in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IF1rQA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.