Wells Fargo seeks confidential witness names in Cook County case

Wells Fargo has asked a federal judge in Chicago to order Cook County to reveal the names of six confidential witnesses cited in the county’s 2014 mortgage discrimination lawsuit, saying it needs to question the witnesses to defend against the lawsuit.

In a motion on Tuesday, Wells Fargo said discovery in similar lawsuits filed against it by Los Angeles and Miami Gardens showed that confidential witnesses did not make the statements attributed to them in the complaints. The bank won summary judgments in those cases, in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IF1rQA