Wells Fargo asks 9th Circuit to nix class status in expenses lawsuit

Wells Fargo has urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn class certification of a lawsuit by more than 2,000 of its home mortgage consultants over unreimbursed expenses, saying whether they are owed expenses will vary from person to person.

In oral arguments in San Francisco on Friday before a three-judge panel, Wells Fargo attorney Thomas Kaufman said a lower court failed to properly consider a key question in certifying the class, namely whether the consultants were required to use the marketing materials they claim they should have been reimbursed for.

