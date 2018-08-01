FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 1, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge rejects Wells Fargo's challenge to arbitrator's decision

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has rejected Wells Fargo Advisors’ bid to overturn an arbitrator’s decision allowing class arbitration of an employees’ overtime dispute, saying the bank has to live with the outcome after imposing arbitration on the employees.

Under the Federal Arbitration Act, courts may vacate arbitration decisions in only limited circumstances, typically if an arbitrator exceeds his authority or manifestly disregards the law, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said in a decision on Tuesday. Since that did not occur in this case, Wells Fargo’s request to vacate the decision is denied, she said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OydMIR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.