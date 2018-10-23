FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 23, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge declines to sanction CFPB for suing Cleveland law firm

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Ohio-based law firm Weltman Weinberg & Reis has lost its bid to have the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sanctioned for allegedly pursuing a meritless lawsuit accusing the firm of illegal debt collection practices.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent in Cleveland rejected Weltman’s motion for more than $1.2 million in attorneys’ fees, saying that even though the CFPB lost the case, there was no evidence that it was completely meritless or that the bureau sued for improper reasons.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EPoyJA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.