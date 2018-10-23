Judge declines to sanction CFPB for suing Cleveland law firm

Ohio-based law firm Weltman Weinberg & Reis has lost its bid to have the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sanctioned for allegedly pursuing a meritless lawsuit accusing the firm of illegal debt collection practices.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent in Cleveland rejected Weltman’s motion for more than $1.2 million in attorneys’ fees, saying that even though the CFPB lost the case, there was no evidence that it was completely meritless or that the bureau sued for improper reasons.

