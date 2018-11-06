Company News
Wendy's North America same-restaurant sales miss estimates

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Wendy’s Co missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales at its established outlets in North America on Tuesday, as the burger chain struggled to lure diners in a fiercely competitive U.S. fast-food industry.

Net income rose to $391.2 million, or $1.60 per share, in the third quarter, from $13.7 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s same-restaurant sales in North America fell 0.2 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to rise 1.84 percent, according to IBES data by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

