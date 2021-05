May 12 (Reuters) - Wendy’s Co beat Wall Street estimates for U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday, helped by consumers returning to its restaurants after coronavirus-led dining restrictions were eased.

U.S. same-store sales for the first quarter rose 13.5%. Analysts were expecting a growth of 9.84%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)