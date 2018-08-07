FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wendy's N.America same-restaurant sales top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. burger chain Wendy’s Co on Tuesday topped Wall Street targets for sales at established outlets in North America, led by the popularity of its value-menu offerings.

Wendy’s same-restaurant sales in North America rose 1.9 percent in the second quarter of 2018. Analysts on average had expected a 1.29 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overall revenue rose nearly 4 percent to $411 million, topping analysts’ estimates of $407.7 million. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

