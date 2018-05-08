FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 8:10 PM / in 2 hours

Wendys' North America same-store sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Wendy’s Co reported lower-than-expected first-quarter sales at its established outlets in North America as the burger chain struggled to attract enough diners in a fiercely competitive restaurant industry.

The company’s same-restaurant sales in North America rose 1.6 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to rise 1.8 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Revenue rose to $380.56 million from $285.82 million, beating analysts’ average estimate of $379.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

