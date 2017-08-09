FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wendy's posts better-than-expected quarterly sales
August 9, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 2 months ago

Wendy's posts better-than-expected quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. burger chain Wendy’s Co reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by higher franchise revenue and rental income.

The company swung to a net loss of $1.85 million or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared with a profit of $26.48 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included $41.1 million in losses related to acquiring and selling some restaurants.

The company’s revenue fell 16.3 percent to $320.34 million. Analysts on average had expected $301.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

