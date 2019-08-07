Wendy's quarterly revenue falls short of estimates

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Burger chain Wendy’s Co reported quarterly revenue on Wednesday that fell short of analysts’ estimates, hit by tough competition in a crowded U.S. fast-food market.

Total revenue rose 5.9% to $435.3 million, but missed analysts’ estimates of $439.9 million

Same-store sales climbed 1.4% in North America in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected same-store sales growth of 1.36%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)