Company News
August 7, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wendy's quarterly revenue falls short of estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Burger chain Wendy’s Co reported quarterly revenue on Wednesday that fell short of analysts’ estimates, hit by tough competition in a crowded U.S. fast-food market.

Total revenue rose 5.9% to $435.3 million, but missed analysts’ estimates of $439.9 million

Same-store sales climbed 1.4% in North America in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected same-store sales growth of 1.36%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

