FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wendy's same-restaurant sales miss estimates
Sections
Featured
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
A year in: U.S. stock market under Trump's shadow
Markets
A year in: U.S. stock market under Trump's shadow
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
North Korea
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wendy's same-restaurant sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. burger chain Wendy’s Co on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter sales at established restaurants in North America, as hurricanes hit traffic at restaurants in Florida and Texas

Same-restaurant sales in North America rose 2 percent. Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to rise 2.4 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income fell to $14.3 million, or 6 cents per share, from $48.9 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 1, in part due to higher commodity costs and tax rate.

Revenue fell 15.4 percent to $308 million, mainly from the company selling 249 restaurants to franchisees.

Reporting by Uday Sampath Kumar and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.