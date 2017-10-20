FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit rejects antitrust claims against J.G. Wentworth
October 20, 2017 / 11:01 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

9th Circuit rejects antitrust claims against J.G. Wentworth

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a lawsuit accusing Pennsylvania structured settlement company J.G. Wentworth of monopolizing its industry, saying the competitor suing did not show it had standing to bring an antitrust claim.

In a unanimous decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals discounted arguments by Florida-based Novation Ventures that Wentworth’s control of 75 percent of the structured settlement buying market reduced competition and hurt consumers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zr6H4h

