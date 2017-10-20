9th Circuit rejects antitrust claims against J.G. Wentworth

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a lawsuit accusing Pennsylvania structured settlement company J.G. Wentworth of monopolizing its industry, saying the competitor suing did not show it had standing to bring an antitrust claim.

In a unanimous decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals discounted arguments by Florida-based Novation Ventures that Wentworth’s control of 75 percent of the structured settlement buying market reduced competition and hurt consumers.

