January 29, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

U.S. trucker Werner profit rises on strong freight demand

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Trucking firm Werner Enterprises Inc reported a higher quarterly net profit on Monday, driven by a strong freight market.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based trucking company posted fourth-quarter net income of $141.13 million, or $1.94 per share, up from $21.81 million, or 30 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings per share were 42 cents, while Wall Street analysts on average expected earnings per share of 38 cents.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Will Dunham

