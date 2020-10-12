Carlsberg to buy Germany's Wernesgrüner Brewery

COPENHAGEN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Monday it will buy Germany’s Wernesgrüner Brewery from Bitburger Braugruppe for an undisclosed price.

“The acquisition of the Wernesgrüner Brewery will strengthen our position in our core regions of northern and eastern Germany,” Chief Executive Cees t’ Hart said.

In 2019, Wernesgrüner had a production volume of around 0.5 million hectolitres and a revenue of 31 million euros ($36.6 million), Carlsberg said.

The transaction, subject to clearance from competition authorities, is expected to be completed on Jan 1, 2021. ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Susan Fenton)