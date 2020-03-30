Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 30, 2020 / 7:48 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Australia's Wesfarmers to sell 5.2% stake in Coles amid coronavirus uncertainty

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Monday said it would sell a 5.2% stake in Coles Group in a bid to retain a more flexible balance sheet amid uncertainty posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Managing Director Rob Scott said the “significant and unprecedented events of the past few weeks have highlighted the importance of balance sheet flexibility to support the Group in a range of economic circumstances.”

As a result of the company’s holding in the country’s No. 2 grocery chain falling below 10%, Wesfarmers will no longer have the right to nominate a director to the Coles board, it said. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

