March 16 (Reuters) - Retail giant Wesfarmers Ltd said on Friday it intends to separate its supermarket chain Coles and list it on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Wesfarmers proposes to retain up to 20 percent interest in Coles following the demerger, the company said. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)