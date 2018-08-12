Australia's Wesfarmers sells Kmart Tyre and Auto Service business for $254.9 mln

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers said on Monday said it would sell its Kmart Tyre and Auto Service business to Germany’s Continental AG for A$350 million ($254.94 million).

Wesfarmers added in a statement it expected a pre-tax profit on the sale in the range of A$270 million to 275 million upon completing the deal.

The sale comes as the conglomerate divests assets in the midst of its biggest portfolio reshuffle in a decade.