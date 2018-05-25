FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 12:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Wesfarmers to sell UK home improvement business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers said on Friday it had agreed to divest its Homebase business in the United Kingdom and Ireland to a company associated with London-based Hilco Capital for an undisclosed amount.

Wesfarmers expects to record a loss on the disposal ranging from 200 million pounds to 230 million pounds ($267.54 million-$307.67 million) in fiscal 2018, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7476 pounds) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

