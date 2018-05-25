UPDATE 1-Wesfarmers to sell troubled UK home improvement business at a loss

(Adds details on Homebase, background and share move)

May 25 (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers is divesting its money-losing Homebase business in the United Kingdom and Ireland to an associate firm of London-based Hilco Capital for an undisclosed amount and at a loss.

Wesfarmers said in a statement on Friday it expects to record a loss on the disposal ranging from 200 million pounds to 230 million pounds ($267.54 million-$307.67 million) in fiscal 2018.

The company said it is selling all Homebase assets for a nominal amount. Wesfarmers will also participate in a value share mechanism, whereby it would be entitled to 20 per cent of any equity distributions from the business.

“The investment (Homebase) has been disappointing, with the problems arising from poor execution post-acquisition being compounded by a deterioration in the macro environment and retail sector in the UK,” said Managing Director Rob Scott.

Wesfarmers had bought Homebase in 2016 for more than $1 billion, at the time, its first foray into Britain.

However, the venture proved to be disastrous for the conglomerate, with it logging a A$1 billion ($757.10 million)charge against the UK hardware business in February, following a series of “self-induced” blunders.

Wesfarmers had earlier this year said it plans to spin off its supermarket chain Coles and list it on the country’s stock exchange in a bid to focus on its faster growing businesses.

Shares of the company rose about 0.2 percent, compared to a 0.2 percent drop in the broader market. ($1 = 0.7476 pounds) ($1 = 1.3208 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)