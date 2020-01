Australia's Wesfarmers defers lithium project investment decision by a year

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd has delayed its final investment decision on the Mt Holland lithium project by a year to the first quarter of 2021, it said on Thursday, as it focuses on cost-cutting amid ongoing weakness in metal prices.

The decision follows a review in November of a definitive feasibility study for the project in Western Australia conducted by Covalent Lithium, a joint venture between Wesfarmers and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA.