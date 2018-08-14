Australia's Wesfarmers full-year profit falls 58 pct on loss on Homebase sale

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest company by revenues Wesfarmers Ltd posted a 58.3 percent drop in full-year profit, dragged down by a loss booked upon divesting its UK hardware business.

Net profit for the retail-to-mining conglomerate fell to A$1.20 billion ($868.68 million) for the 12 months to June 30, compared with A$2.87 billion last year.

Wesfarmers sold Homebase for a nominal one pound in May, just two years after buying it. With its sale, Wesfarmers brought to an end an embarrassing and costly offshore adventure.