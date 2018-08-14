FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
August 14, 2018 / 10:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Wesfarmers full-year profit falls 58 pct on loss on Homebase sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest company by revenues Wesfarmers Ltd posted a 58.3 percent drop in full-year profit, dragged down by a loss booked upon divesting its UK hardware business.

Net profit for the retail-to-mining conglomerate fell to A$1.20 billion ($868.68 million) for the 12 months to June 30, compared with A$2.87 billion last year.

Wesfarmers sold Homebase for a nominal one pound in May, just two years after buying it. With its sale, Wesfarmers brought to an end an embarrassing and costly offshore adventure.

$1 = 1.3814 Australian dollars Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.