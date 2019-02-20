Cyclical Consumer Goods
Australia's Wesfarmers posts 10.4 pct rise in first-half profit

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd reported a 10.4 percent rise in first-half profit, defying a retail downturn on a strong performance of its domestic hardware business in its first results after spinning off supermarket chain Coles Group.

The company on Thursday reported net profit from continuing operations of A$1.08 billion ($773.28 million) for the six months to December, compared to A$978 million a year ago.

Revenue from continuing operations for the period rose 4.2 percent to A$14.39 billion.

$1 = 1.3966 Australian dollars

