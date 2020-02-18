Company News
February 18, 2020 / 9:31 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Australia's Wesfarmers posts near 6% rise in HY profit

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.7% rise in first-half profit, as strong sales at its hardware retail business helped it weather tough consumer spending conditions from the devastating season of bushfires.

Excluding impact from a new accounting standard, the company reported net profit after tax from continuing operations of A$1.14 billion ($762.32 million) for the six months to December, compared with A$1.08 billion it reported a year ago.

Revenue from continuing operations for the period rose 6% to A$15.25 billion.

$1 = 1.4954 Australian dollars Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

