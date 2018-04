April 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd said on Thursday its third-quarter comparable sales rose 1.3 percent after adjustments for holidays, though Bunnings UK same-store sales slumped 15.4 percent due to poor weather in March.

The retail-to-resources conglomerate said headline food and liquor sales rose 1.9 percent to A$25.1 billion ($19 billion) for the January-March quarter. ($1 = 1.3221 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)