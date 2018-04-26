FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
April 25, 2018 / 11:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Australia's Wesfarmers says Q3 supermarket sales up 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to supermarket sales in headline and lead, and corrects period for sales figure in paragraph 2)

April 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd said on Thursday its third-quarter comparable supermarket store sales rose 1.3 percent, after adjustments for holidays, though Bunnings UK same-store sales slumped 15.4 percent due to poor weather in March.

The retail-to-resources conglomerate said headline food and liquor sales rose 1.9 percent to A$25.1 billion ($19 billion) for the financial year to March.

$1 = 1.3221 Australian dollars Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.