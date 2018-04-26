CORRECTED-Australia's Wesfarmers says Q3 supermarket sales up 1.3 pct

(Corrects to supermarket sales in headline and lead, and corrects period for sales figure in paragraph 2)

April 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd said on Thursday its third-quarter comparable supermarket store sales rose 1.3 percent, after adjustments for holidays, though Bunnings UK same-store sales slumped 15.4 percent due to poor weather in March.

The retail-to-resources conglomerate said headline food and liquor sales rose 1.9 percent to A$25.1 billion ($19 billion) for the financial year to March.