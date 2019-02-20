UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers H1 profit rises on hardware business

(Adds dividend, segment revenues, background)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd posted a 10.4 percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday, defying a retail downturn on a strong performance of its domestic hardware business in its first results after spinning off supermarket chain Coles Group.

The results underline the success of a restructuring initiated by Managing Director Rob Scott under whom the conglomerate has embarked on its biggest portfolio overhaul in a decade - exiting an ill-fated hardware expansion in Britain as well as spinning off Coles - to focus on areas of faster growth.

The company reported net profit from continuing operations of A$1.08 billion ($773.28 million) for the six months to December, compared to A$978 million a year ago. Revenue from continuing operations for the period rose 4.2 percent to A$14.39 billion.

Domestic hardware business revenue, which accounts for a majority of Wesfarmers’ earnings, rose 5.2 percent to A$6.91 billion. The department stores business, which has been renamed Kmart Group, posted tepid revenue growth.

Last month, the Perth-based conglomerate warned that its discount department stores had slower-than-expected sales over Christmas, highlighting Wesfarmers’ increased vulnerability to discretionary spending since spinning off Coles.

Data released earlier this month showed that Australia’s retailers had their worst quarter in a year in the three months to December amid a property downturn which further crimps sales.

On a statutory basis, Wesfarmers reported a net profit of A$4.54 billion, significantly higher than the A$212 million reported a year ago as it benefited from a series of divestments.

Wesfarmers declared an interim dividend of A$1.00 per share and a special dividend of A$1.00 per share.

Years of low margins after billions of dollars of investment and ruthless supermarket competition prompted Wesfarmers to spin off Coles in late 2018, after more than 10 years of ownership.