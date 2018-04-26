UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers posts tepid supermarket sales growth, British hardware lags

* Overall retail sales rise 2.8 percent vs PCP

* Coles same-store growth modest at 0.9 pct

* British hardware sales tumble

* Shares drop as much as 1.6 percent (Adds details on results, management and analyst quotes)

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd posted a modest rise in supermarket sales on Thursday, but a deepening slide at its troubled British hardware stores crimped overall revenue growth in the third quarter.

Food and liquor sales at Coles, Australia’s second-largest supermarket chain and Wesfarmers’ largest division, rose to A$7.8 billion ($5.9 billion) for the three months to March 31, Wesfarmers said on Thursday.

That was 1.9 percent higher than the same period a year ago, but on a comparable store basis it was only 0.9 percent higher, slower than rival Woolworths Group Ltd just as Wesfarmers plans to demerge the grocer.

Wesfarmers plans to spin off Coles as fierce competition forces the retail giant to shed low-margin operations and focus on faster-growing businesses.

Same-store sales for Wesfarmers’ British hardware unit tumbled 15.4 percent, as unseasonal snowstorms crimped gardening tool purchases.

The unit is under review, pending either a turnaround plan or a sale, after Wesfarmers booked a $1 billion writedown on it in February.

No analyst forecasts were available for the quarterly result, but investors sent the share price as much as 1.6 percent lower in early trade, while the broader market rose 0.2 percent.

“The overall sales picture was not as positive as the market was looking for, so you’ve seen the share price come under pressure over the morning,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at brokerage CMC Markets.

Wesfarmers said sales grew at its discount department store Kmart, its domestic hardware business and an office supplies division, for overall retail earnings to rise 2.8 percent to A$14.9 billion.

The company does not publish profit figures in its quarterly updates.