UPDATE 2-Australian retailer Wesfarmers soars on hopes for swift turnaround

By Tom Westbrook

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd posted record earnings in core divisions on Wednesday, sending its shares to an all-time high as investors glimpsed the rapid growth promised by a seismic overhaul of the company’s portfolio.

Although an inglorious exit from an ill-fated hardware expansion in Britain hammered full-year profit almost 60 percent lower, profit from continuing operations rose 5.2 percent to A$2.9 billion ($2.1 billion), beating market expectations.

Much of that rise was due to double-digit earnings growth in Wesfarmers’ domestic hardware and department stores, which are set to become the company’s core business after its Coles supermarket chain is spun off as part of the major restructuring.

Coles earnings fell 6.8 percent to their lowest in six years, buttressing management’s decision to get out of the business.

“Finally the sum of the parts is starting to equal the whole,” said James McGlew, executive director of Perth stockbroker Argonaut Ltd, which owns Wesfarmers shares.

Wesfarmers shares jumped 3.5 percent to a record high of A$52.39 by 0255 GMT, while the broader market edged higher.

Net profit for the retail-to-chemicals conglomerate more than halved to A$1.2 billion for the year to June 30. That was almost entirely due to A$1.2 billion in costs associated with quitting a loss-making hardware business in Britain.

Australian hardware business Bunnings posted a 12.7 rise in earnings to A$1.5 billion, while discount department store Kmart showed signs of a long-awaited turnaround with a 21.5 percent earnings jump to A$660 million.

The results exclude Wesfarmers’ profitable recent exits from its last coalmine and a car repair business.

Often treated as a proxy for the Australian economy, Wesfarmers has embarked on the biggest overhaul of its holdings in 10 years following its failed bid to replicate the Bunnings success in Britain.

Exiting the low-growth Coles business, quitting Britain and selling out of its coal mines at the top of the market would “reposition Wesfarmers for the next decade,” Managing Director Rob Scott said in a statement.

Wesfarmers announced a final dividend of A$1.20, unchanged from last year, and gave no profit guidance for 2019, besides saying the company is “well placed” to grow.