DAKAR, March 25 (Reuters) - The West African monetary union (UEMOA) will see combined growth of 5.8% in 2021 as member countries recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, UEMOA President Alassane Ouattara said on Thursday.

The union includes Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by Gareth Jones Writing by Alessandra Prentice)