W. Africa Crude-Angolan cargoes linger, Qua offered lower

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Angola crude oil cargoes remained in ample supply on Thursday while offers of Nigerian crude were heard to be edging lower from previously reported levels.

ANGOLA

* The market has around 14 unsold January cargoes available, down 3 from Wednesday’s estimate but still a sizeable overhang given that next month’s programmes will be out in just over a week.

* Cargoes have sold for weaker differentials than in the previous month, a trader said, putting the month-on-month decline at around 50 cents a barrel, due to softer demand.

* Unsold cargoes include two cargoes of Cabinda, two of CLOV, two of Pazflor and two of Saturno.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe was being offered at dated Brent plus $1.65 a barrel, the lower end of a range given on Wednesday.

TENDERS

*Indian Oil Corp was said to award its tender for Feb. 1-10 loading cargoes to Chevron and Vitol, which will each supply a VLCC, a trader said. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ))