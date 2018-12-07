W. Africa Crude-Angolan cargoes sell slowly, Qua offer steady

Financials
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Angola crude oil cargoes are slowly finding buyers while offers of Nigerian crude were heard to be steady, traders said on Friday.

ANGOLA

* The market has around 12 January cargoes available, down two from Thursday’s estimate and still a sizeable overhang given that next month’s programmes will be out in just over a week.

* Weaker demand means that traded differentials are lower month-on-month. Unsold cargoes include Cabinda, CLOV, Pazflor and Saturno.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe was being offered at dated Brent plus $1.65 a barrel, a trader said, steady from indications on Thursday. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Mark Heinrich) ))

