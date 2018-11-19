W. Africa Crude-Angolan January programme emerges; no sign of Nigerian plans

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The January loading programme for Angolan crude emerged on Monday but there was still no sign of Nigerian schedules or official selling prices, which hampered spot activity.

* Fewer than 20 cargoes of Nigerian crude were still available, traders said.

* The preliminary January Angolan programme emerged with 42 cargoes, down from December’s 46. A few more cargoes could be added in the final version.

* Taiwan’s CPC issued a buy tender for crude loading in January or to be delivered in February. The tender will be awarded on Nov. 20.

* India’s HPCL issued a tender to buy 1 million barrels of crude to be awarded on Nov. 21.

RELATED NEWS

* Refineries around the world are squeezing out every last drop of diesel while drowning in gasoline, in what could well become the new normal for the next few years, with new rules on shipping fuel taking effect in 2020.

* Oil supply cuts by key producers could have negative implications for markets, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Monday, appealing to market players to use “common sense”.