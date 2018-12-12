W. Africa Crude-Angolan surplus falls, Nigerian market still hampered

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A handful of Angolan crude cargoes were said to still be available for sale on Wednesday, with just days to go before the release of February programmes, while Nigerian crude differentials held steady.

* Around half a dozen Angolan January cargoes were still believed to be left for sale, down from nearer 20 a week ago, one trader said.

* However, the Nigerian market continues to struggle with a fairly large surplus of unsold crude, with around 30 cargoes said to be left over for loading at the end of December and into early January. Diffs for major grades such as Qua Iboe were last estimated at a premium of around $1.65 a barrel to dated Brent, unchanged from where they have held over the last week or so.

* Nigeria’s economy is expected to grow by 2 percent this year and by 3 percent in 2019, the country’s Minister of Budget Udoma Udo Udoma said on Wednesday. The World Bank expects growth at slightly less than 2 percent in 2018, while Nigeria’s central bank predicts the economy will grow 1.75 percent this year. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ))