November 9, 2018 / 4:34 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

W. Africa Crude-Brisk spot trade on strong diesel margins

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Some spot cargoes changed hands on Friday as strong diesel margins buoyed demand that had been weighed down by high freight rates and weaker Asian buying.

* Eni sold cargoes of Angolan Olombendo loading Dec. 7-8, traders said, to Israel’s Paz. Eni also sold a cargo of Congolese N’Kossa.

* Vitol was said to have sold a cargo of Erha loading Dec. 5-6.

* ExxonMobil sold a cargo of Bonga loading Dec. 9-10, traders said.

* About eight Angolan cargoes and 35 Nigerian were left from the December programmes.

* Oando was still offering a cargo of Bonny Light, and ExxonMobil a cargo of Qua Iboe. The last levels were said to be dated Brent plus $1.75 a barrel.

* BP was offering Angolan Kissanje, Pazflor and Plutonio.

TENDERS

* Vitol was said to have won Uruguyan ANCAP’s latest tender with a cargo of Qua Iboe.

* Indonesia’s Pertamina re-issued a tender to buy Dec. 1-15 loading west African crude. The tender is valid until Nov. 12.

* India’s IOC has a tender running for Jan. 1-15 loading crude. The tender remains valid until Nov. 13.

* Turkey’s Tupras closed a tender to buy west African crude for Dec. 25 to Jan. 10 delivery. Winner details did not immediately emerge. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Mark Potter) ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
