W. Africa Crude-Flurry of tenders as Nigerian programmes emerge

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Four tenders closing mid-week kept spot sales at bay on Monday while traders received new Nigerian loading programmes in July and weighed Angolan allocations.

* Around 20 June loading cargoes of Nigerian crude were still available while the key July programmes began to emerge.

* Loadings of Nigeria’s Qua Iboe will fall 27 percent in July to 184,000 barrels per day down from 253,000 bpd in June.

* Loadings of other major streams - Forcados, Bonga and Bonny Light - will also edge lower in July.

* As for the other Nigerian grades in July, Erha will load four cargoes of 950,000 barrels, Usan and Amenam will each have two cargoes, Escravos will load six cargoes or about 184,000 bpd. Antan will have one cargo in July.

TENDERS

* India’s IOC awarded two tenders at the end of last week to Vitol, Chevron and Shell but further details on volume and grades did not immediately emerge, traders said.

* India’s HPCL issued a buy tender for west African crude loading July 1-10. The tender closes on May 22.

* Uruguay’s ANCAP issued a buy tender for a 1 million barrel cargo for July 28 to Aug. 1 delivery closing May 22.

* Indonesia’s Pertamina issued a buy tender for crude loading in July. The tender closes on May 22 and remains valid until May 27.

* Thailand’s IRPC issued a buy tender for a 300,000 to 1 million barrel cargo for July 20 to Aug. 10 delivery. The tender closes on May 21 and remains valid until May 22.

RELATED NEWS

* Growth in Nigeria’s fragile economy slowed to 2.01% in the first quarter as the country’s dominant oil sector shrank, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

* Trading companies Vitol and Unipec are sending around 700,000 tonnes of contaminated Russian oil to Asia in an attempt to place the barrels rejected by buyers in Europe, according to trading sources and ship tracking data. (Reporting by Julia Payne, editing by Ed Osmond) ))