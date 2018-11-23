W. Africa Crude-Key Nigerian programmes in Jan still absent, OSPs emerge

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Some more Nigerian programmes trickled out on Friday but key grades issued by Shell, such as Bonny Light and Forcados, were still missing.

* Escravos will have six cargoes, or 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, unchanged from December. Usan will have four cargoes, or 130,000 bpd, up from just two in December.

* About 15 Nigerian December loading cargoes were still available. Lukoil and Total were offering Amenam at dated Brent plus 50-60 cents a barrel.

* Total has been showing Qua Iboe at dated Brent plus $1.70 a barrel and Shell offering Bonny Light at dated Brent plus $1.70 a barrel loading in December.

* Nigeria’s state oil company on Thursday lowered the December official selling price (OSP)for key grades Bonny Light and Qua Iboe crude oil to dated Brent plus 86 cents and 89 cents per barrel, respectively.

ANGOLA

* State firm Sonangol was offering six spot cargoes in January. It was offering Saturno at dated Brent minus 20 cents a barrel and Dalia at dated Brent plus 10 cents a barrel.

* BP was offering cargoes of CLOV, Hungo and Saturno.

TENDERS

* Taiwan’s CPC issued a buy tender for crude loading in January or to be delivered in February. The tender was due to be awarded on Tuesday and the rest is expected to emerge on Wednesday.

* Thailand’s PTT is looking to purchase between 300,000 and 1 million barrels of light sweet crude for arrival between mid January and mid February, in a tender that closes on Thursday. (Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by Mark Heinrich) ))