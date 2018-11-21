W. Africa Crude-Nigerian programmes slowly emerge, Qua Ibo down in Jan

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Spot activity was slim on Wednesday as Nigerian programmes were slow to be released due to a local holiday.

* Only the Qua Ibo programme has so far emerged with seven cargoes for January, down from eight in December. Two end-December cargoes have been deferred to early January.

* Qua Ibo was last offered at around dated Brent plus $1.70 a barrel, a trader said.

* About 20 of Nigerian crude cargoes were still said to be available.

* India’s HPCL did not award its latest tender to buy 1 million barrels of crude.

* Taiwan’s CPC issued a buy tender for crude loading in January or to be delivered in February. The tender was due to be awarded on Tuesday and the rest is expected to emerge on Wednesday. (Reporting By Julia Payne; editing by David Evans) ))