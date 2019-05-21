W. Africa Crude-Sonangol said to finalise July term allocations

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Angolan state oil company Sonangol has finalised its allocations of July-loading crude to term buyers, traders said on Tuesday, while the number of unsold Nigerian June cargoes was dwindling.

ANGOLA

* Two cargoes of June-loading crude are left to sell, a trader said.

* Sonangol has allocated all of its July-loading cargoes to term buyers and still has a cargo of Mostarda available, a trader said, which is being offered.

* Dalia: Sonangol sold a cargo of this grade in a tender, due to high demand, a trader said.

* There has yet to be a spot trade of July-loading crude.

NIGERIA

* Around 15 June-loading cargoes of Nigerian crude were still available, lower than Monday’s estimate of around 20.

* Nigeria’s Trans Forcados pipeline remains closed but no force majeure has been declared, a Shell spokeswoman said on Tuesday after a fire broke out on Sunday.

* Forcados cargo loadings are experiencing delays, a trader said, although it was unclear how long.

TENDERS

* India’s HPCL issued a buy tender for west African crude loading July 1-10. The tender closes on Wednesday.

* Uruguay’s ANCAP issued a buy tender for a 1 million barrel cargo for July 28 to Aug. 1 delivery closing on Wednesday.

* Indonesia’s Pertamina issued a buy tender for crude loading in July. The tender also closes on Wednesday and remains valid until May 27. (Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by Alexander Smith) ))