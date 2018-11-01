Financials
November 1, 2018 / 6:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

W. Africa Crude-Spot thin as traders wait for Pertamina results

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Some November cargoes of Nigerian crude were still on offer on Thursday but sellers stayed generally on the sidelines as they awaited a significant tender result.

* Up to 10 cargoes are left from Nigeria’s November loading programme. Shell was offering a cargo of Agbami loading Nov. 25-27 at dated Brent plus 30 cents a barrel.

* Trafigura sold a cargo of Forcados to Total earlier this week.

* Nigerian Bonny Light, Bonga and Qua Iboe were offered at around dated Brent plus $1.75 a barrel, unchanged from the previous day, but found no buyers.

* Around a dozen cargoes of Angolan crude are available for sale from the December programme.

* Traders said BP was still offering Plutonio at dated Brent plus $0.20 and Pazflor at dated Brent plus $0.10, while ExxonMobil was offering Saxi at a premium of $0.60, unchanged from Tuesday.

TENDERS

* Indonesia’s Pertamina issued a tender for crude delivered in January and February. The tender closes on Nov. 1 and bids remain valid until Nov. 5.

RELATED NEWS

* Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC said on Thursday that it had signed a crude-for-product deal with BP BP.L for the next six months to help meet the country’s gasoline needs over the holidays and ahead of its general election early next year.

* Brazil’s state-owned Petrobras will sell its 50 percent stake in a Nigerian oil and gas exploration venture to a consortium led by top oil trader Vitol for $1.53 billion, according to a securities filing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by Alexandra Hudson) ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.