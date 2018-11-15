Financials
November 15, 2018 / 4:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

W. Africa Crude-Traders wait for Jan programmes, Nigerian clears

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A surplus of December loading cargoes has largely cleared thanks to a number of tenders, traders said on Thursday, but there was still no sign of any January schedules.

* Less than 20 cargoes of Nigerian crude were still available, traders said, with January loading programmes expected to start emerging on Friday.

* Only a handful of Bonny Light, Qua Iboe and Forcados cargoes were left. Bonny was being shown at a premium to dated Brent of $1.60 to $1.70 a barrel and Forcados at $1.70.

* December loading Bonga was said to be sold out.

* The January Angolan programme was not expected to emerge until Monday.

* Unipec bought a cargo of Angolan Nemba from Chevron.

TENDERS

* Indonesia’s Pertamina took Qua Iboe and Bonny Light from Total and Escravos from Chevron in its early January delivery tender, traders said.

RELATED NEWS

* A probe by the Nigerian Senate into whether state oil firm NNPC improperly withdrew money has expanded with the amount under investigation doubling to over $2.2 billion, a committee said on Wednesday.

* Without another mega-project like Total’s Kaombo on the horizon and fields getting old, Africa’s second-largest crude producer is facing a steep decline unless it can revive exploration in what was once one of the world’s most exciting offshore prospects. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter) ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.