April 26, 2018 / 8:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp reported a 7.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its memory chips used in personal computers and smartphones.

The data-storage device maker’s net income fell to $61 million, or 20 cents per share in the third quarter ended March 30, from a profit of $248 million, or 83 cents per share, last year.

The company’s net revenue rose to $5.01 billion from $4.65 billion, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sonam Rai and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

