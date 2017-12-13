FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2017 / 12:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Shares in Australia's Westfield rise 15 pct after $16 bln Unibail bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Australian shopping mall giant Westfield Corp rose as much as 15 percent on Wednesday, their biggest single-day gain, after the company said it would accept a $16 billion takeover offer from France’s Unibail-Rodamco SE.

The shares hit a high of A$9.77 after coming out of a trading halt at 0000 GMT before easing to A$9.73, up 14.5 percent, while the broader market was up 0.1 percent.

That was below Unibail-Rodamco’s offer of A$10.01, reflecting risks that Australia’s biggest company takeover on record may encounter regulatory challenges. ($1 = 1.3229 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)

