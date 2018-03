March 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board has approved Unibail-Rodamco’s proposed $16 billion buy-out of shopping mall giant Westfield Corp, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Europe’s biggest property firm had in December offered to buy Westfield, in a defensive move to create a global leader in a sector grappling with the online shopping challenge led by Amazon. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)