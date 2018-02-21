FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 21, 2018 / 9:45 PM / in 15 hours

CORRECTED-Australia's Westfield profit rises despite stormy retail weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dividend figure and currency, paragraph 3)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shopping mall developer Westfield Corp said full-year underlying net profit rose 2 percent on a constant currency basis as it withstood tough retail conditions and competition from online retail platforms such as Amazon.com Inc.

Underlying net profit was $706.8 million for the year to Dec. 31, better than analysts’ average estimate of A$679.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Underlying profit excludes one-off items.

The company said it would pay a final dividend of 25.5 cents per share, compared with 25.1 cents the previous year.

Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.